Ireland Provide Injury Update & Release Selection Of Players Back To Provinces

Ireland have provided an injury update as preparations begin for their Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Ireland got the Andy Farrell era off to a positive start with a 19-12 win over Scotland at the weekend but it was far from a perfect performance and the new head coach will know that improvements will be needed if they are to claim a win against Wayne Pivac’s side.
However, they have been dealt a blow with the news that Garry Ringrose suffered a hand injury which will keep him out of action in the coming weeks.
The 25-year-old has already had a procedure on the injury and is expected to be back for the Round 4 clash with Italy – missing the matches with Wales and England.
Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne will both undergo the graduated return to play protocols this week after suffering head knocks against Scotland. Tadhg Furlong will be monitored throughout the week after reporting calf tightness towards the end of the game which saw him depart the field in the 78th minute.
At this moment, it is not yet clear whether the trio will be available for the clash with Wales and Farrell is expected to name his team on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, ‘development’ players Harry Byrne, Robert Baloucoune and Ryan Baird have returned to their respective provinces while Will Connors has been promoted fully to the Six Nations squad.
Ireland Squad v Wales
Backs: (17)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps
Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps
Forwards: (20)
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps