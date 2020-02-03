Ireland Provide Injury Update & Release Selection Of Players Back To Provinces

Ireland have provided an injury update as preparations begin for their Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland got the Andy Farrell era off to a positive start with a 19-12 win over Scotland at the weekend but it was far from a perfect performance and the new head coach will know that improvements will be needed if they are to claim a win against Wayne Pivac’s side.

However, they have been dealt a blow with the news that Garry Ringrose suffered a hand injury which will keep him out of action in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has already had a procedure on the injury and is expected to be back for the Round 4 clash with Italy – missing the matches with Wales and England.

Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne will both undergo the graduated return to play protocols this week after suffering head knocks against Scotland. Tadhg Furlong will be monitored throughout the week after reporting calf tightness towards the end of the game which saw him depart the field in the 78th minute.

At this moment, it is not yet clear whether the trio will be available for the clash with Wales and Farrell is expected to name his team on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, ‘development’ players Harry Byrne, Robert Baloucoune and Ryan Baird have returned to their respective provinces while Will Connors has been promoted fully to the Six Nations squad.

Ireland Squad v Wales

Backs: (17)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 24 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 19 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 9 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 82 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 41 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 79 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 29 caps*

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 89 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 26 caps

Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 0 caps

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 42 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 96 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 54 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 37 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 65 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 38 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 68 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 24 caps