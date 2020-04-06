Quiz: Can You Name The Youngest Try Scorers For Ireland?

In our latest rugby quiz, we’re focussing on the young Ireland players who made an immediate impact at international level.

To be precise, we want you to name some of the youngest players ever to score a try for Ireland.

To keep it relatively recent, we are focussing on players who have played for Ireland since the mid-1990s.

To help, we have provided the age of the player when they scored their first try and the year in which it occurred.

There are 15 players to get and we are giving you 10 minutes to get them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments.

Don’t forget to check out our previous rugby quizzes which you will find at the bottom of this article.

(Here’s a hint)





