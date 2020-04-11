Quiz: Name The Ireland Players Who’ve Scored The Most Tries In A Match

In our latest rugby quiz, we’re shifting our attention to Ireland after our little series on the British and Irish Lions.

Next up, we are focussing on Ireland players who have racked up a lot of tries in matches.

No player for Ireland has scored more than four tries in an international Test match, three players have scored four while there have been 18 different hattricks.

We’re not asking you to name every player to have scored three or more tries in a match because we doubt many people have a knowledge of early 20th century Irish rugby. So, in this quiz, we will be looking at the last 20 years or so.

There are 15 answers for you to get and to help you out, we have provided the year in which the match took place and the opposition in which the tries occurred.

Best of luck and please let us know how you get on.

Don’t forget to check out our previous rugby quizzes at the bottom of this article if you want to continue to test your knowledge on the oval ball.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.





