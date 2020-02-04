Andy Farrell Names Ireland Team For Wales Clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named the team which will take on Wales in the second round of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations on Saturday.

Farrell has been forced into a number of changes in his squad from the opening weekend win over Scotland.

In the backline, Robbie Henshaw comes straight into the starting side for the injured Garry Ringrose.

Ringrose suffered a hand injury in the first half against Scotland was replaced at halftime. The centre has had a procedure on the issue and is expected to be back in time for the round four clash with Italy.

There are no other changes in the backline as Farrell continues to put his faith in Conor Murray with John Cooney on the bench. Johnny Sexton captains the side from out-half. Jordan Larmour continues at full-back where he is joined by Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway on the wings.

Upfront, Tadhg Furlong has recovered from calf tightness to keep his place at tighthead where he is joined by Cian Healy and Rob Herring in the front-row.

The second-row remains unchanged with Iain Henderson and James Ryan renewing their partnership for the second week in succession.

In the back-row, there is one change as Peter O’Mahony comes in for Caelan Doris who is going through the graduated return to play protocols this week after suffering a head knock in the opening stages against Scotland.

O’Mahony shifts to six, CJ Stander reverts to number eight and Josh van der Flier keeps his place at openside.

There are some new faces on the bench as Max Deegan looks set to make his international debut as he takes the 20 shirt. Keith Earls also comes onto the bench as Henshaw has been promoted to the starting lineup.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.