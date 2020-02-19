Andy Farrell Names Ireland Team For England Clash On Sunday

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his team to take on England at Twickenham on Sunday in round three of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations.

Farrell has opted for continuity as he has named the same XV which started the win over Wales at the Aviva Stadium last time out.

This sees Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong continuing their roles in the front-row with Iain Henderson and James Ryan packing down in the second-row.

The back-row consists of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander.

In the backs, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton continue their half-back partnership with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

The back-three is made up of Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway on the wings with Jordan Larmour at fullback.

There is one change on the bench with Caelan Doris coming into the matchday 23 to replace Max Deegan.

Doris started Ireland’s opening win against Scotland but was removed early on due to a head knock which subsequently ruled him out of the clash with Wales.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

