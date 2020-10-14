Ultan Dillane called up to Ireland squad as Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell self-isolate

Ireland have released an update ahead of the Six Nations.

The IRFU have confirmed that Ultan Dillane has been added to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad ahead of the remaining two 2020 Six Nations fixtures.

Ireland take on Italy on Saturday, October 24 before facing France a week later on Saturday, October 31.

Farrell has had to contend with a number of injuries with the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Jordan Larmour, Dave Kilcoyne and Keith Earls all omitted due to knocks they have picked up in previous weeks.

Another concern for Farrell was that of Ryan Baird who suffered an adductor strain against Benetton while playing for Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.

Baird has now been ruled out of Ireland’s two Six Nations fixtures with Connacht’s Dillane replacing him in the 34-man squad.

The IRFU have also confirmed that Munster’s Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony will join up with the squad next week as they are currently self-isolating after being identified as close-contacts to the unidentified senior Munster player who tested positive for COVID-19.

Farrell and O’Mahony, as is the case with the rest of the squad, are COVID-clear after undergoing PCR testing on Monday.

Finally, it is confirmed that Connacht’s Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are progressing through the return-to-play protocols while Johnny Sexton, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter will be monitored this week ahead of taking part in training next week.

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5

Backs (15)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Read More About: chris farrell, ireland rugby, peter o'mahony, Ultan Dillane