Ultan Dillane called up to Ireland squad as Peter O’Mahony and Chris Farrell self-isolate

Ireland have released an update ahead of the Six Nations.
The IRFU have confirmed that Ultan Dillane has been added to Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad ahead of the remaining two 2020 Six Nations fixtures.
Ireland take on Italy on Saturday, October 24 before facing France a week later on Saturday, October 31.
Farrell has had to contend with a number of injuries with the likes of Tadhg Furlong, Jordan Larmour, Dave Kilcoyne and Keith Earls all omitted due to knocks they have picked up in previous weeks.
Another concern for Farrell was that of Ryan Baird who suffered an adductor strain against Benetton while playing for Leinster in the Guinness PRO14.
Baird has now been ruled out of Ireland’s two Six Nations fixtures with Connacht’s Dillane replacing him in the 34-man squad.
The IRFU have also confirmed that Munster’s Chris Farrell and Peter O’Mahony will join up with the squad next week as they are currently self-isolating after being identified as close-contacts to the unidentified senior Munster player who tested positive for COVID-19.
Farrell and O’Mahony, as is the case with the rest of the squad, are COVID-clear after undergoing PCR testing on Monday.
Finally, it is confirmed that Connacht’s Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are progressing through the return-to-play protocols while Johnny Sexton, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter will be monitored this week ahead of taking part in training next week.
Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5
Backs (15)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps
Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps
Forwards (19)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps
CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps
Read More About: chris farrell, ireland rugby, peter o'mahony, Ultan Dillane