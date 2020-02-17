Ireland Name 36-Man Squad Ahead Of Twickenham Trip To Face England

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for his side’s trip to Twickenham to take on England on Sunday (KO 3 pm]

23 players convened last week for a three day camp in Cork as Farrell released 13 players for provincial duty as the Guinness PRO14 reconvened after a mid-season break.

Those 13 players have returned and it will be interesting to see if any of those who played at the weekend have done enough to make it into the matchday 23 for Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated clash.

On the injury front, concern surrounds the fitness of Will Addison who Farrell revealed last week hasn’t trained due to an ongoing calf issue. Elsewhere, Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw have both come through their HIAs and have taken a full part in training. Garry Ringrose remains sidelined with a hand injury.

Farrell will name his matchday squad for the clash with England on Wednesday afternoon.

Ireland Squad v England

Backs: (16)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

Forwards: (20)

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps