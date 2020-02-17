Ireland Name 36-Man Squad Ahead Of Twickenham Trip To Face England

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 36-man squad for his side’s trip to Twickenham to take on England on Sunday (KO 3 pm]
23 players convened last week for a three day camp in Cork as Farrell released 13 players for provincial duty as the Guinness PRO14 reconvened after a mid-season break.
Those 13 players have returned and it will be interesting to see if any of those who played at the weekend have done enough to make it into the matchday 23 for Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated clash.
On the injury front, concern surrounds the fitness of Will Addison who Farrell revealed last week hasn’t trained due to an ongoing calf issue. Elsewhere, Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw have both come through their HIAs and have taken a full part in training. Garry Ringrose remains sidelined with a hand injury.
Farrell will name his matchday squad for the clash with England on Wednesday afternoon.
Ireland Squad v England
Backs: (16)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps CAPTAIN
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps
Forwards: (20)
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 14 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps