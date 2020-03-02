Ireland Name 35-Man Squad As France Preparation Begins

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 35-man squad which will take part in a training camp this week at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in Abbotstown.
Ireland are now two weeks out from their next game, a clash with France in Paris in Round 5 of the Six Nations.
Their Round 4 match with Italy was postponed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe and Farrell will hope that their trip to Paris doesn’t suffer the same fate.
For the time being, Farrell and his squad will prepare as if the game is going ahead. With that in mind, 35 players have gathered for training which includes Leinster’s Ryan Baird.
The uncapped dynamic second-row was involved in an extended squad before the Six Nations and his latest inclusion has come off the back of a superb man of the match performance against the Glasgow Warriors on Friday on what was just his second start for Leinster.
Elsewhere, Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane will link up with the squad later today after they helped Connacht secure victory against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.
Ireland Squad, IRFU High-Performance Centre, Dublin – 2-5th March 2020
Backs: (15)
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps
Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps
Forwards: (20)
Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 0 caps
Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps
Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps
Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps