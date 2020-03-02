Ireland Name 35-Man Squad As France Preparation Begins

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 35-man squad which will take part in a training camp this week at the IRFU High-Performance Centre in Abbotstown.

Ireland are now two weeks out from their next game, a clash with France in Paris in Round 5 of the Six Nations.

Their Round 4 match with Italy was postponed amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe and Farrell will hope that their trip to Paris doesn’t suffer the same fate.

For the time being, Farrell and his squad will prepare as if the game is going ahead. With that in mind, 35 players have gathered for training which includes Leinster’s Ryan Baird.

The uncapped dynamic second-row was involved in an extended squad before the Six Nations and his latest inclusion has come off the back of a superb man of the match performance against the Glasgow Warriors on Friday on what was just his second start for Leinster.

Elsewhere, Dave Heffernan and Ultan Dillane will link up with the squad later today after they helped Connacht secure victory against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

Ireland Squad, IRFU High-Performance Centre, Dublin – 2-5th March 2020

Backs: (15)

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps

Billy Burns (Ulster) 0 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 21 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 11 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 84 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 9 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 43 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 19 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 24 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 3 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 19 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 81 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 91 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 28 caps

Forwards: (20)

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 0 caps

Will Connors (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 1 cap

Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 15 caps

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 44 caps

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 39 caps

Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 56 caps

Jack O’Donoghue (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 67 caps

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster) 0 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 41 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 70 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 26 caps