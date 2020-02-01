Home Rugby Quiz: Name All The New Ireland Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

Quiz: Name All The New Ireland Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

Sean McMahon February 1, 2020

It’s a new decade and new era for the Ireland rugby team.

Andy Farrell begins the next chapter as he takes the reins of the national team and he will hope to get his tenure off to the best possible start with a win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

One of Farrell’s major decisions before the beginning of the Six Nations was to decide who will captain Ireland in 2020.

That honour has fallen to 2018 World Player of the Year Johnny Sexton.

Sexton has already captained Ireland before, doing so once in 2019 but that was in the absence of Rory Best.

With that in mind, we want to test your knowledge of all the players who captained the Ireland team for the first time between 2000-2020.

It’s important to note that the quiz only applies to new captains. Those who captained Ireland in the 1990s but also captained Ireland in the early noughties are not included (e.g. Keith Wood).

It the quiz does not display below, just click here. (You just have to enter the surname of each player).

There are 17 Ireland rugby captains to get and you have five minutes to try to name them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!


