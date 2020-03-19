Quiz: The Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

On this day 20 years ago, a monumental day in Irish rugby occurred as Ireland defeated France in the 2000 Six Nations.

At the time, it was Ireland’s first win over France in 17 years and their first in Paris since 1972.

It was also the day that a young Brian O’Driscoll announced himself to the rugby world with an incredible hat-trick which clinched a remarkable 27-25 win.

All of those who took to the pitch in a green shirt etched themselves into Irish rugby folklore and we want to test your memory on those who crossed the whitewash that day.

You have five minutes to name the starting XV which Warren Gatland selected that day to record that famous win in Paris.



