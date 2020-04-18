Overall Player Ratings For Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations Campaign

It’s anyone’s guess whether we will see the 2020 Six Nations complete its remaining fixtures later this year.

The sporting vacuum which we currently find ourselves in looks set to continue for the foreseeable future so, with that in mind, we decided to take a look back at Ireland’s three most recent games and decide who performed best in a green shirt.

To make this task a little bit more quantitative than qualitative, we collated the three sets of players ratings we produced for Ireland’s clashes against Scotland, Wales and England.

As you can expect, for the most part, the player ratings were positive for the games against Scotland and Wales, especially the latter. When it came to Ireland’s 12-point loss to England at Twickenham, a game in which the phrase “the scoreboard was kind to them” couldn’t be more applicable, the ratings fell off a cliff.

Below you will find the average rating for each player and also what we said about their particular performance at the time.

Jordan Larmour – Average Rating – 7

Rating v Scotland – 8

What we said:

Always looked dangerous with ball in hand. Produced a lovely break in the first half and offload to Conor Murray.

The fullback also ran an excellent dummy line for Johnny Sexton’s opening try.

Produced a huge intercept early in the second half because if the pass stuck, it looked like Scotland would be in for a try.

Put a foot into touch when trying to run out of his own 22 but overall, a very good performance for Larmour who is making the 15 shirt his own.

Rating v Wales – 9

What we said:

A superb and assured performance from Jordan Larmour who is proving to be a very safe set of hands in the Ireland 15 jersey. The fullback did well to hold a Stockdale pass, which was in front of him after seven minutes, while he produced one of the moments of the match when he beat four defenders en route to the opening try of the game.

His distribution was excellent too – unleashing Andrew Conway down the near touchline with a lovely flat ball in the first half.

Showed that he has a big boot on him too with an excellent clearing kick towards the end of the first half, after finding himself in a little trouble as he let the ball bounce.

Rating v England – 4

What we said:

Anonymous for the most part.

Was under pressure from the off when he failed to win the first two aerial battles. First against Elliot Daly and the second against Jonny May. Bizarrely failed to call a mark when collecting the ball in his 22 which allowed England to pile on more pressure.

Did ok with ball in hand but failed to consistently get over the gainline.

Andrew Conway – Average Rating – 6.7

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Produced an important tackle when Scotland were putting Ireland under pressure in the opening minutes of the game. Didn’t get a lot of ball to show his attacking strengths but he contested very well in the air as Scotland struggled to compete with him.

Rating v Wales – 9

What we said:

Superb in the air as ever and put Josh Adams under pressure in the fourth minute as he batted the ball back from a Sexton up and under.

His most improved talents are his chips, grubbers and kicks ahead. He used these tools to great effect in the first half as he constantly got Ireland into Welsh territory.

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Not as impressive as in the last two games but that can be said for most of the squad. Put in a very important tackle out wide, one-on-one against Manu Tuilagi in the first half.

Garry Ringrose – Average Rating – 7

Rating v Scotland – 7

What we said:

Shot out of the line early on and missed his man but settled down defensively after that.

Produced a strong carry in the opening quarter but then finally flourished towards the end of the first half as he found more space to run with ball in hand.

Rating v Wales – Didn’t Feature

Rating v England – Didn’t Feature

Bundee Aki – Average Rating – 6.3

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Typically physical in everything that he did. Aki powered into contact and made good ground with his carries. One of the few players to throw an offload.

Had a bad knock-on from a Scotland restart in the second half and he missed an important tackle towards the end of the game which led to Hamish Watson’s linebreak.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Ferocious as ever, Aki produced a lovely rip in the first half when Ireland were under severe pressure in their own 22.

Carried with typical aggression.

Rating v England – 6

What we said:

Knocked the ball on in the first half from a Sexton pass but produced a great turnover on the half-hour mark when Ireland were under severe pressure. Topped the tackle charts in the first half and didn’t miss one.

One of Ireland’s better performers.

Jacob Stockdale – Average Rating – 5.7

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Great take from a 22m dropout and strong run down the left-wing. Like Conway, didn’t get that much ball to impress.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Stockdale had two big moments on the left touchline in the first half. With just a minute on the clock, he produced a lovely chip and chase which George North could only gather and bring over his own line. later in the half, Conor Murray released him with a superb pass to go on another strong run.

Rating v England – 4

What we said:

Inexcusable to let the ball bounce in the in-goal area which allowed Elliot Daly to touch down for England’s second try.

Didn’t stand out in this game. Disappointing.

Johnny Sexton – Average Rating – 5.7

Rating v Scotland – 7

What we said:

Did well for his try as space opened up in front of him after Larmour committed defenders with a dummy line.

Seemed to get frustrated with referee Mathieu Raynal and didn’t seem to get his message across.

Scored all of Ireland’s points which can’t be overlooked but he will be disappointed not to have controlled the game better.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Seems to enjoy playing in this new expansive attacking game. Distributed the ball well and got his backline moving.

Produced a poor conversion attempt for Larmour’s try which he will be disappointed with.

Rating v England – 3

What we said:

Was rattled early on when he produced a poor tackle attempt on Manu Tuilagi in opening five minutes.

Failed to deal with the bouncing ball in the goal area which saw George Ford score the first try of the game and then he shanked a kickable penalty at goal to put his side under further pressure.

Really poor conversion attempt for Henshaw’s try.

Not an afternoon to remember.

Conor Murray – Average Rating – 5.7

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

A bit of a mixed bag from Murray. His box-kicks were hit and miss but he ran good support lines, especially for Larmour’s first-half break.

Produced a good pass out the back for Sexton’s try but then threw an intercept pass later in the first half which almost led to a Scotland score.

Clever to play the ball off an offside Scotland player to win a penalty early in the second half but he faded as the half wore on. Cooney offered a much-needed injection of pace and zip.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Crisp passing throughout for the most part and box-kicks were mostly on the money as Andrew Conway proved to be the perfect foil.

Was penalised for not releasing a player at the ruck but produced a stunning pass to release Jacob Stockdale for his break up the field at around the 15-minute mark.

It’s still his jersey.

Rating v England – 4

What we said:

Produced some good clearances at the start of the game but like the rest of the team, his performance went downhill as the game went on.

His box-kicks continued to invite pressure back onto Ireland, including on one occasion which led to a superb break from Jonathan Joseph.

A disappointing day at the office.

Cian Healy – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Was penalised early on in the scrum for hinging but recovered from that to help give Ireland a decent platform. Around the park, he wasn’t too involved with regards to carrying but he did put in a lot of tackles.

Showed good work ethic especially due to him returning to the pitch after originally being substituted due to Dave Kilcoyne’s injury.

Rating v Wales – 6

What we said:

Wasn’t as involved as you would expect him to be with ball in hand as he posted just two carries. Mainly involved around the breakdown.

Tackled well but we’ve seen him produce much more than this.

Rating v England – N/A

What we said:

Produced a huge tackle on Sam Underhill early on but was removed with an injury after just 25 minutes.

Not on long enough to rate.

Rob Herring – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

A busy outing for Rob Herring as he carried plenty of ball in comparison to his front-row counterparts.

Defensively he was very good and he produced a dominant tackle in the 36th minute which led to an opportunity for Sexton to kick at goal. Showed great work-rate on the kick-chase and then to make the tackle.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

A very good outing from Rob Herring. Carried well with ball in hand and found some open space to run into in the second half.

Conceded a penalty for not rolling away which he will be disappointed with. But a good performance overall, as he looks to nail down that number two jersey.

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Didn’t make one carry in the first half but did stick all his tackles.

Didn’t offer much of an impact.

Tadhg Furlong – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

A quiet enough evening for Tadhg Furlong. Often took the ball on at pace but he was constantly met with two Scottish tacklers which halted any potential momentum. Like Healy, kept the scrum steady to a large degree but we’re still looking for the Furlong of 2018 who was able to dominate the collisions a lot more consistently.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

A massive shift in defence with 11 tackles. Furlong always puts in the work and he did so again this afternoon in Dublin.

Produced excellent leg-drive to get over for his try. Kept the scrum solid too.

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Penalised at the scrum at the 20-minute mark. Only carried once in the opening 40 minutes and missed a tackle too. Not as strong as he has been in the last two games.

Was under a lot of pressure in the scrum in the second half before he was replaced by Andrew Porter.

Iain Henderson – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Got on the wrong side of referee Mathieu Raynal with two penalties conceded inside 20 minutes but grew into the game afterwards and produced a brilliant lineout steal midway through the first half and he followed that up with another in the second half.

Carried well without getting over the gainline too much and missed one tackle in defence. We’ve seen him be a lot better.

Rating v Wales – 6

What we said:

A decent outing from Henderson but we’re not seeing the same level of aggression from him as we have done in the past.

Conceded a penalty for a high tackle in the second half which put Ireland under pressure.

Rating v England – Didn’t Feature

James Ryan – Average Rating – 6.7

Rating v Scotland – 7

What we said:

Was Ireland’s go-to man in the lineout and carried a lot of ball for his side but he missed a few tackles in the first half which he will be disappointed with.

Improved in the second half as his work-rate went through the roof, especially in defence when Scotland looked dangerous.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Big work-rate from Ryan and a much-improved performance from last week. He carried and tackled relentlessly.

Collected the ball to set up the maul for Josh van der Flier’s try.

Rating v England – 6

What we said:

Busy on both sides of the ball and had a real battle with Maro Itoje throughout. Not as influential as he usually is.

CJ Stander – Average Rating – 8

Rating v Scotland – 9

What we said:

By far Ireland’s best player on the pitch. Stander seemed to relish the extra space that operating at blindside has offered him. Made some great linebreaks and even when he was carrying into direct traffic, the Munster man continually got over the gainline.

On the other side of the ball, he was superb. Tackling like a machine and producing vital turnovers. Close to his line in the first half and then with two minutes remaining, he latched onto the ball a metre out from his own line as Scotland were looking for a converted try which would have drawn the game.

Rating v Wales – 9

What we said:

Another week, another man-of-the-match performance from CJ Stander.

The Munster back-row won three turnovers at the breakdown and was unlucky not to win a fourth but for Romain Poite’s interpretation.

Big effort on both sides of the ball.

Rating v England – 6

What we said:

A strong performance from CJ Stander who produced a monstrous number of tackles and carries. Didn’t get over the ball as much as he did in the previous two games but this was down to England’s superiority at the breakdown.

Josh van der Flier – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Produced a great turnover in the first half after Scotland looked to have stolen possession from Ireland.

Tackled relentlessly.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Huge work rate from Josh van der Flier, as ever, especially in defence. That iconic red scrum cap was everywhere and deservedly got a try for all that effort when he crashed over the line after a huge maul effort from Ireland.

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Workrate was huge as usual but he missed a few tackles which he will be disappointed with. He alongside the rest of the back-row lost out in the battle at the breakdown.

Peter O’Mahony – Average Rating – 6.7

Rating v Scotland – 7

What we said:

An incredible steal at the breakdown when Scotland were a metre out from the Irish line and he also produced a lineout steal.

Was penalised for obstruction during a promising Ireland move but besides that he looked he was out to prove a point.

Very solid defensively.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

13 tackles with zero missed, a really good outing from Peter O’Mahony. Came up with a huge lineout steal in the second half, which ultimately led to Josh van der Flier’s try.

Combined with Herring well to latch on to Tadhg Furlong for the tighthead prop’s try.

Rating v England – 6

What we said:

Put great pressure on Courtney Lawes in the air to win a lineout on Ireland’s own 5m line after 21 minutes. Gave away a penalty at the breakdown which easily could have gone the other way.

O’Mahony produced some really good carrying at the start of the second half which got his side on the front foot and in the immediate build-up to Robbie Henshaw’s try.

Robbie Henshaw – Average Rating – 6.3

Rating v Scotland – 5

What we said:

Nice grubber kick up the touchline which led to a Scottish player running the ball into touch.

Didn’t do too much elsewhere.

Rating v Wales – 7

What we said:

Seemed to relish being back in the 13 jersey and he attacked any bit of space that was offered to him by the Welsh defence. Consistently got over the gainline for Ireland and looks to be a real option at 13 going forward.

Rating v England – 7

What we said:

Carried aggressively and stuck his tackles in defence, including a good chase tackle on Jonny May after George Ford’s poor attempt at a kick pass.

Showed great strength to get over for Ireland’s opening try and produced a good covering tackle on Jonathan Joseph in the second half.

Dave Kilcoyne – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – N/A

What we said:

Only lasted a minute when he injured himself in a tackle.

Rating v Wales – 7

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Got the ball ripped from him by Maro Itoje at the start of the second half and was penalised for collapsing an English maul on 60 minutes. Carried with real intent but not to the usual effect.

John Cooney – Average Rating – 6

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Nice box-kick over the top of the Scottish defence and into touch in their 22 when he entered the fray. Produced a second one after that which was contestable.

Injected some much-needed pace into Ireland’s attack.

Rating v Wales – N/A

What we said:

Not on long enough to rate

Rating v England – 6

What we said:

Got on the end of some nice breaks from Ireland late in the second half but could count himself lucky that England didn’t score a try when he had the ball stolen from him.

Andrew Porter – Average Rating – 4.5

Rating v Scotland – 5

What we said:

Like most of the replacements, he shone in his tackling as Scotland put Ireland under the pump in the final quarter.

Rating v Wales – N/A

What we said:

Not on long enough to rate

Rating v England – 4

What we said:

Conceded a penalty upon his introduction when Ellis Genge got the better of him.

Devin Toner – Average Rating – 5.5

Rating v Scotland – 6

What we said:

Defended with his life at the end of the second half when Scotland were looking for that try. Made eight tackles in the 12 minutes he was on the pitch. A very good cameo.

Rating v Wales – N/A

What we said:

Not on long enough to rate

Rating v England – 5

What we said:

Ireland really lacked physicality today and Toner couldn’t bring much in that regard. Did well in the lineout as you expect but needs to offer more in a game like this.

Ireland v Scotland Player Ratings

Ireland v Wales Player Ratings

Ireland v England Player Ratings

Please note that we did not provide ratings for Ronan Kelleher, Ross Byrne, Caelan Doris, Keith Earls, Max Deegan or Ultan Dillane as they did not feature enough to warrant ratings.