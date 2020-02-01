Andy Farrell Provides Injury Update After Bruising Win Over Scotland

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell provided an injury update in the aftermath of his side’s narrow 19-12 win over Scotland in the opening round of the 2020 Six Nations.

The incredibly physical encounter led to a few injury worries from an Ireland perspective. Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne both departed the field for Head Injury Assessments (HIA).

Doris only last five minutes when he suffered a head injury when making a tackle, he was replaced by Peter O’Mahony and didn’t return to the fray on what was his international debut.

Dave Kilcoyne also suffered a suspected head knock just after one minute into his introduction in the second half. Kilcoyne looked in a lot of trouble as he tried to get back to his feet and understandably he didn’t return to the pitch after he was removed.

Both players will go through the return-to-play protocols this week.

Farrell confirmed that Garry Ringrose suffered a hand injury in the first half which was why he was replaced by Robbie Henshaw at the interval.

The outside-centre will likely undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage.

Finally, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong was removed with two minutes remaining as Farrell confirmed he suffered from a calf complaint.

The head coach will be hoping on some good news next week as he will no doubt want to have as strong a hand as possible when Wayne Pivac’s Wales visit Dublin next Saturday.