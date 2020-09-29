Andy Farrell’s Ireland facing a number of injury concerns ahead of Six Nations

Not ideal.

Ireland will have a number of injury worries ahead of the resumption of their 2020 Six Nations campaign which is a little over three weeks away.

Ireland will resume their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Italy on October 24th before facing France on the final day of the championship a week later.

Andy Farrell’s side will then have a rest week before beginning their inaugural Autumn Nations Cup campaign which will see them play four international test matches back-to-back.

With the Irish provinces preparing for the new Guinness PRO14 season which begins this weekend, there have been a number of injury updates issued which will be a cause of concern for Farrell and Ireland.

Ulster.

In Ulster’s case, they have confirmed injuries to Stuart McCloskey (elbow) and Billy Burns (calf). Both players were named in the Six Nations squad at the beginning of the year. They have been ruled out for this weekend’s clash with Benetton.

Tighthead prop Tom O’Toole has suffered an ankle injury which will leave him out for “several weeks”.

Finally, Will Addison, who has been out for a long time with a back injury, suffered a setback in his rehabilitation and will now undergo surgery. He is expected to be out for “several months.”

Leinster.

Leinster’s update outlined that Tadhg Furlong has suffered a calf injury and he will be out for a “number of weeks”.

This leaves Andrew Porter as the only currently fit tighthead prop out of Ireland’s original Six Nations squad at the beginning of the year.

Elsewhere, Dan Leavy’s long-awaited return from a knee injury will go on for another week at least as he continues to be managed by the Leinster medical staff.

Munster

In Munster’s case, both Conor Murray (thigh) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) will not be involved for the southern province’s clash away to the Scarlets this weekend.

Johann van Graan, however, indicated that they could both make a return next weekend.

Joey Carbery’s absence with an ankle injury remains as the Munster head coach confirmed that he will remain out of contention for selection for a number of weeks and months.

Connacht have yet to issue an injury update ahead of their match with the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

