More injury concerns for Ireland with Six Nations just around the corner

A few worries from the weekend.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will be hoping for some good news over the coming days as there are some fresh injury concerns from the weekend’s provincial action.

Leinster, Ulster and Munster all secured wins while Connacht suffered their first loss of the new campaign in an away defeat to the Cardiff Blues.

Ireland injury concerns

Leinster secured an impressive bonus-point win away to Benetton in Italy but the big worry coming out of the match is an injury suffered by Jordan Larmour.

Larmour looked to be in considerable pain with his shoulder after making a tackle. The fullback required some oxygen for the pain with fears that he could have suffered a dislocation.

In Connacht’s loss to Cardiff, tighthead prop Finlay Bealham exited the fray early on with what looked to be a knock to the head while hooker Dave Heffernan soon followed with an injury of his own.

Although not injury-related, Ireland could be without Iain Henderson for the next few weeks. Ulster captain Henderson received a red card five minutes from time in his side’s win over the Ospreys.

Henderson’s shoulder came into contact with the head of Dan Evans when attempting to clear out a ruck.

The 28-year-old will face a disciplinary hearing next week to determine the extent of a ban.

Ireland resume their 2020 Six Nations campaign when they take on Italy on Saturday, October 24 before facing France in the final round the following weekend.

Farrell’s team will then have a weekend off before their Autumn Nations Cup campaign begins against Wales on November 13.

Read More About: 2020 Six Nations, ireland rugby