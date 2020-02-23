Quiz: Name The Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations

Ireland and England will do battle at Twickenham on Sunday afternoon in the third round of this year’s Guinness Six Nations championship.

Ireland go into Sunday’s clash with two wins from two and a renewed sense of confidence which yielded a gritty victory over Scotland and an impressive bonus-point performance over Wales.

England, meanwhile, suffered an opening-round loss to France in Paris while they got their first win of this year’s campaign in difficult conditions at Murrayfield against Scotland.

Despite their stuttering start, England will be confident in their fortress of Twickenham while Ireland will also be buoyed by their recent form which sets up what should be a very interesting 80 minutes in west London on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, we want to test your knowledge of the top try scorers from both nations in Six Nations history i.e from when the tournament was expanded to six teams in 2000.

___

It the quiz does not display below, just click here. (You just have to enter the surname of each player).

We have gone with 10 of the top try scorers in the Six Nations across both nations. We’ve also included some hints to help you along. You have five minutes to try to name them all.

Best of luck and let us know how you get on in the comments!





___

You can check out some of our previous quizzes below:

Ireland Captains Quiz

Ireland v Wales Quiz