Controversy as Ireland denied penalty try in clash with France

by Sean McMahon
Ireland penalty try

A controversial call.

Wayne Barnes and his TMO Luke Pearce have controversially denied Ireland a penalty try in their Six Nations clash with France in Paris.

Andy Farrell’s side found themselves 7-0 down after some magic from Gael Fickou put Antoine Dupont away for a well-worked, easy on the eye try.

This took place after Conor Murray was wide with a long-range penalty attempt but there was controversy soon after Dupont’s try when Ireland believed they should have been awarded a penalty try.

Johnny Sexton put through a delightful grubber kick for Hugo Keenan but an awkward bounce saw the ball go above his head only for Anthony Bouthier to slap the ball directly into touch.

After much deliberation between Barnes and Pearce, no penalty try was awarded due to the belief that there was uncertainty around whether Keenan would collect the ball and due to the presence of Fickou who was coming in as a cover defender.

You can check out the incident below:

To make matter worse for Ireland, France were correctly awarded a penalty try towards the end of the first half when Caelan Doris tackled a man without the ball after Jacob Stockdale fumbled his attempt to clear the danger.

At half-time, it’s France who lead Ireland 17-13.

Author: Sean McMahon

Sean is Deputy Editor and head rugby writer. You can contact him by email seanmc@punditarena.com or on Twitter

