Former Ireland Assistant Coaches Included In New All Blacks Setup

New All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has confirmed the majority of his new coaching ticket which includes two former Ireland assistant coaches.

Foster has appointed John Plumtree as New Zealand’s new forwards coach, the former Hurricanes head coach recently took charge of Ireland’s forwards during the early days of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland tenure in 2013 and 2014.

Plumtree also had a stint as a defence coach for Japan in 2017 before taking up the top job with the Hurricanes where he led the Wellington-based outfit to a fourth-place finish in Super Rugby.

Foster has also included the affable Greg Feek. Feek has been in Ireland for almost a decade – he was scrum coach at Leinster before joining the Ireland setup under Schmidt.

Former All Blacks Scott McLeod will continue in his role as defence coach of the All Blacks while Grant Fox will continue as a selector in 2020 alongside Foster and Plumtree.

“I’m delighted to confirm three of the four other coaches who’ll make up our coaching team,” Foster said.

“They’re all outstanding coaches in their own right and we’ll have new voices and fresh ideas in the All Blacks, which will be really stimulating for everyone, and help us grow as we enter a new era.”

“John is an experienced Head Coach with an extensive coaching background. He’s got a clear vision for our forwards and I believe he will quickly add value in the All Blacks environment,” Foster said on Plumtree’s appointment.

On the inclusion of Feek, Foster praised the Kiwi’s work in Leinster and Ireland.

“Greg has been involved in more than 100 Tests with Ireland and helped coach a successful Irish pack. For a young coach, he brings vast international experience. He’s got a great ‘tactical-technical’ sense and also a great way of communicating at the right level.”