“They’re Constantly Saying, ‘Clean Your Hands, Clean Your Hands'”

A few weeks ago, Ian Keatley would have hardly envisaged that he would be speaking to an Irish sports journalist about matters relating to epidemiology, but yet, here we are.

The outbreak of Coronavirus, or Copid-19, in Europe, has dominated the news agenda over the last month as health officials scramble to implement measures to decrease the rate of infection of the virus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Italy, where Keatley is currently plying his trade with Benetton, has seen the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Europe with over 2000 confirmed infections. 52 people have died.

The virus is predominantly located in the northern areas of the country with the Lombardy and Veneto regions experiencing the brunt of the outbreak.

The Veneto region contains the city of Venice and Treviso, the latter of which is where Benetton and Keatley are based.

The former Munster out-half, however, tells Pundit Arena that although there was an initial scare at the beginning, things seem to be getting back to normal.

“It’s quite similar to the initial reaction even with Ireland when you hear about the first case, everyone’s initial reaction is scared,” Keatley said.

“I think it was the same in Italy, everyone ran out to the shops and bought everything as if everything was going to be in lockdown.”

Keatley added:

“Everything has kind of gone back to normal. You’d be surprised, you’d go down to the park and all the kids are playing in the playground normal enough. I think it’s just explained that it’s similar to a common cold. How do you stop getting a common cold? You can’t really say how. You just wash your hands, stay healthy. Obviously, if someone’s coughing you don’t go over and kiss them or take their bodily fluids or whatever!”

The issue surrounding the media and the communication of information has been a hot topic in light of Ireland’s first confirmed case of the virus and Keatley believes the reaction in news outlets has played a role in people panicking, yet that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

“I talked to my friends and they’re sending me texts going, ‘Oh Jesus, how are you? Are you ok?’, as if I’m locked up in quarantine! I think the media have kind of…and don’t get me wrong, maybe it’s good that it’s happened, there’s a bit of a scare tactic to control the spread and contain it.

“I think people get upset when I say this, I think they’re expecting more to be happening over here. People aren’t going around in masks, people are just being conscious. There are sanitiser gels when you go into every shop. I think the locals have taken a lot of responsibility, they’ve set up sanitiser gels rather than waiting for the government to take action.”

In the sporting sphere, the outbreak of the coronavirus has had a significant impact.

Ireland’s clash with Italy in the Six Nations which was due to take place this Saturday has been postponed while for the time being, the remaining scheduled fixtures are set to proceed, including Italy’s clash with England in Rome on the final day of the championship.

In Keatley’s case, there has been significant disruption to Benetton’s season. Their clash with the Dragons in Rodney Parade was cancelled due to Storm Dennis while Ulster’s trip to Treviso last weekend was called off due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Keatley says the club’s policy has been to ensure the health of their players through the communication of good hygiene.

“Obviously, we’re a professional rugby team and they need our players to be on the pitch fit and healthy. They haven’t done anything extra precautionary, they just keep reminding us, ‘Guys, clean your hands’. They haven’t said no handshaking or anything like that but they’re just saying make sure after training you’re cleaning well, you’re keeping the hygiene levels up.

“They’re just constantly saying, ‘Clean your hands, clean your hands’. They are our sports doctors and they’re giving us this advice. As I said, we’re in a sport, they need us on the field, they need us fit and healthy. They’re the precautionary levels that they’re taking which are pretty minimal. I don’t think the public should be scared too much.”

Keatley explains that the playing group are looking forward to getting back onto the pitch after two of their matches in the last three rounds were cancelled. The rescheduled clash with the Dragons is due to take place this weekend followed by the visit of Dan McFarland’s side the following week.

“Yeah, because the week before, our match got called off because of the storm as well against Dragons. The next week after that we played Cardiff. When we came back in from Cardiff, in Venice airport, they were actually doing that thermometer test, so we all got checked in to see if any of our temperature levels were too high. So that was the first time I got checked for anything.

“The week after we were meant to be playing Ulster and that got called off. So now we’re playing Dragons this weekend, the first match that got called off and then Ulster the next weekend. It was said that if any of them get called off now, because there is no more time to reschedule the matches, if they’re called off, they will be a draw.

“It’s planning as normal. We have to plan as if we’re playing on Friday night. They said if anything changes, the only way it’s going to change is if government intervention comes in and they don’t want us to travel to Wales. At the moment, it’s going ahead. PRO14 are saying the matches will go ahead unless it’s government advice.”

With only four wins this season, Benetton and Keatley are well aware that they need to win these games in hand if they are to harbour any ambitions of reaching the playoffs for the second successive season. If they can do that, then they will be confident heading into crucial back-to-back games with his former club Munster.

“I actually bumped into Johann [Van Graan] last night after they played Scarlets. I was talking to him and we were just chatting away. We both said, ‘I’ll see you in a few weeks’. Listen, I am looking forward to coming back. We’re playing in [Irish] Independent Park. I’m looking forward to having them over.

“Listen, they’re going well in the league at the moment and it’s quite an important period in the league for us to get back up into those playoff spots. One or two more results that don’t go our way, we won’t people able to reach the quarter-finals. With these two games in hand, we need two good performances and it can get us back in with a shot.”