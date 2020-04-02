“Yeah You Do Worry About Lads Whose Contracts Are Up”

Someone’s ears were burning.

Just as former Munster out-half and current Benetton 10 Ian Keatley was speaking to the media about how family life has altered his view on life and rugby, there was a brief interruption…

“My daughter’s knocking on the door!”

And that’s when Keatley’s two-year-old daughter, Beth, was introduced to the world of Zoom video conferencing as the Ireland international and gathered journalists couldn’t help but giggle at the toddler’s fascination with these strange faces appearing on her father’s laptop.

It was a cute moment which perfectly sums up Keatley’s belief that the best remedy for dealing with living in these unprecedented times is having a little one to keep you busy.

“I think the best sports psychologist I could ever have had [is] probably have a daughter,” Keatley laughs.

“Because she just takes up all your time and you don’t really mind about playing bad in a match or missing a kick when you come back and all she cares about is when she sees you out on the pitch and you can just hear her going ‘Dada!’

“She doesn’t know and as long as she’s happy that’s all that really matters to me, to be honest with you. Obviously it does matter if I have to play well to get a new contract to put food on the table for her, it’s a vicious circle… well, not a vicious circle but it all goes back around. It’s a nice circle!”

It’s been a life-changing 12 months for Keatley and his young family. The decision to step away from Munster, a club where he made 180 appearances and scored 1,247 points, was originally a daunting one but he soon realised that there was still so much more to play for as he took up a brief stint with London Irish before settling into life in northern Italy for a two-year contract with Benetton.

“Obviously, leaving Munster was such a big decision. You have that fear, ‘Oh, did I make the right decision?’ Within two or three days, you just realise that outside of that bubble that you get yourself into…It was great to be inside that Munster bubble. Then you leave and you’re like, ‘Oh, God,’ wondering about it but once you leave you realise that there’s more to rugby than being in that bubble.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was great when I was in it. I loved it. I loved everything about Munster. But then when you step out and you’re wondering what’s going to go on. But once you go in with an open mind, I absolutely loved my short stint with London Irish. I got to live in London for three or four months which was unbelievable. Once again, I think there was 13 different nationalities in London Irish at that time.

“You’re meeting people from all across the world from different cultures, different ways of life. It was just a real nice experience. Yeah, it was a little gradual stepping stone in moving to Benetton and I’ve loved my time in Benetton. Treviso is such a great place in the world.

“We’re 20 minutes away from Venice, we’re an hour and a half away from Lake Garda, we’re an hour away from the ski slopes, we’re 20 minutes away from the beach. If you get in a car and drive for two hours, you’re in Croatia or Slovenia, so, it’s a different experience. If I drive two hours from Limerick, I’m in Dublin,” Keatley laughs.

“So it’s a nice different experience.”

The current global pandemic has led to the pause button being pressed on Keatley’s Italian journey and although there are greater things to worry about, the 33-year-old is concerned about the potential ramifications for his colleagues, especially those who are out of contract at the end of the current season.

“It is tough. I think everyone has their own little problem that they have to deal with. Thankfully, I am contracted for next year. My problem, it’s not even a problem, is when will I be back playing again? Which on the bigger scale of things is not a problem at all.

“Yeah you do worry about lads whose contracts are up and they’re almost playing…they needed to play matches to kind of prove themselves to get contracts, and most contracts I think, they end up at the end of June, so depending on how long we’re delayed for or even if the season does go back, but if the season is delayed what happens to contracts that finish in June?

“So, there’s loads of different questions to be answered and I couldn’t even start to tell you how everything is going to pan out. But then when you sit back and you see so many people who’ve contracted the virus and so many people who are working 24-hour shifts to try and save people, and then you see the death rate going up and up…those problems aren’t really problems.”

If there are positives to be taken out of the current crisis, it’s the possibility to spend more time with loved ones. In Keatley’s case, he’s currently staying with his parents in the house he grew up in and as he explains, the opportunity for his daughter to spend time with his grandparents is priceless.

“Obviously, I have my immediate family, my wife and kid. But spending time with my Mom and Dad. I haven’t been home longer than a week in my parent’s house since I moved to Connacht when I was 20/21.

“That’s been nice, just hanging out with my Mom and Dad. We’ve got a really good relationship. We get on really well. Helping them now to clean out the house, doing the garden, clean the garage, clean the attic.

“Just spending quality time with them. My daughter is getting to spend time with her Granny and Grandad because when you live in Italy, it’s not like they can just pop down to see us. It’s great that we can spend time that way with my parents and be at home for a little bit.”

There are certainly more important things in life than rugby and Beth’s little cameo is certainly a testament to that.

“She didn’t know I was in a video call, she doesn’t care that I’m talking to the press or anything like that… that was nice!”

Pictured playing for Benetton in this year’s GUINNESS PRO14 is Ian Keatley who shared his experiences coping with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Ian talked about returning to Ireland ahead of lockdown in Italy, missing rugby, the GUINNESS PRO14 and Benetton, and how he’s managing his time and training whilst social distancing. This season Ian became only the fourth player to break 200 appearances in the history of the GUINNESS PRO14. He is also only 12 points away from 1,500, which puts him 97 points behind Dan Biggar’s all-time record of 1,585.