Here’s what Ireland need to do after England secure bonus-point win over Italy

All eyes are now on France v Ireland.

England have recorded a 34-5 bonus-point win over Italy which has put them in pole position to clinch the 2020 Guinness Six Nations title.

Eddie Jones’ side went into this game knowing they needed to secure a bonus-point victory in order to give themselves the best opportunity of winning the competition.

The struggled against the stubborn Italians in the first-half which only yielded a solitary try from Ben Youngs. They went into the changing rooms 10-5 in front knowing that a big improvement would be needed to get three further tries in the second half.

Youngs, who was making his 100th appearance for England, scored his second try with a minute of the second half played before Jamie George went over off the back of a powerful maul 10 minutes later.

England secured the bonus-point win when Tom Curry spotted some space on the blindside to scamper over the line from five metres out with 10 minutes of the match remaining.

Henry Slade secured England’s fifth with over five minutes remaining.

What Ireland need to do

Ireland entered Saturday with a +23 points difference over England. Eddie Jones’ men beat Italy by 29 points.

As it stands, England have a +44 points difference and Ireland have +38.

Therefore, if Ireland want to win the Six Nations title, they need to beat France with a try bonus-point or a non-try bonus-point victory would be enough if they were able to beat Fabien Galthie’s side by seven points.

If Ireland and England finish level on both points and points difference, the title would be decided by tries scored.

So, if Ireland win on a six-point margin but score at least one try, they will win the Six Nations title.

