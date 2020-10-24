Huge blow for Ireland as Andy Farrell confirms Garry Ringrose injury

A huge blow for Ireland.

Andy Farrell has confirmed that Garry Ringrose will be out for the foreseeable future due to the injury he picked up in Ireland’s 50-17 win over Italy at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Ireland did what they needed to do as they claimed a bonus-point victory over Italy which sees them with a one-point lead at the top of the Six Nations table.

However, they face a tough encounter against France in Paris next weekend while England face a trip to Rome to take on Italy.

If Ireland win with a bonus-point in Paris, they are guaranteed the title. However, it will come down to points difference if Ireland win without a bonus-point and they may yet rue the concession of that late try against Italy.

Ireland will be without Ringrose which will be a dent to Ireland’s chances against France. The centre was removed midway through the first half for a HIA after he got a bang on the jaw.

The 25-year-old passed his HIA but Farrell confirmed after the game that Garry Ringrose’s injury looks to be a fractured jaw which could keep him out for six weeks.

“No it looks like he’s had some bad luck,” Farrell told Virgin Media Sport.

“He got a bang to the jaw and it doesn’t look too great. It looks like he could have some type of fracture and it looks like he could be out for four, five or six weeks.”

On next week’s trip to Paris, Farrell said that Ireland will need to improve in all aspects of their game if they are to secure a famous result in what is always a tough venue for Irish teams.

“We’re going to have to be better in all aspects of our game. The French side, they play this evening, don’t they? So we’ll get a look at that.

“They’re a formidable side, especially over there in Paris. We’ll need to be better across the board. A little bit more composure on the ball at times as well would help. We’re looking forward to it though. We’re in the hunt, we should be looking forward to it.”

