France Name Six Nations Squad With 19 Uncapped Players

France have named their Six Nations squad ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament.

New France head coach Fabien Galthie has named a revamped 42-man squad ahead of the Six Nations which includes a rather incredible 19 uncapped players.

There will also be a new skipper and that honour has fallen to Toulon back-row Charles Ollivon. The 26-year-old has just 11 international caps to his name and he will be the captain for the duration of the tournament rather than being the captain on an indefinite, permanent basis, as was the case with hooker Guilhem Guirado who has since retired from Test rugby.

“It’s an honour to be captain of the France team,” Ollivon told AFP.

“It’s a somewhat special moment, quite moving,” he added. “I can’t wait to start the adventure.”

Included among the 19 uncapped players are those who helped France win the 2019 U20 World Championship in Argentina – Cameron Woki, Louis Carbonel, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Killian Geraci and Arthur Vincent have been named by Galthie in the squad.

In a surprising decision, Fijian born French winger Alivereti Raka has been left out of the squad entirely.

France open their Six Nations campaign at home to Eddie Jones’ England before hosting Italy a week later. In Round 3, they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales before finishing off their campaign away to Scotland and at home to Ireland in the final round.

France Six Nations Squad

Forwards: Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Demba Bamba (Lyon), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Anthony Etrillard (Toulon), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles), Cyril Cazeaux (Bordeaux-Begles), Killian Geraci (Lyon), Bernard Le Roux (Racing 92), Boris Palu (Racing 92), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Charles Ollivon (Toulon, capt), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Alexandre Fischer (Clermont), Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais), Selevasio Tolofua (Toulouse), Cameron Woki (Bordeaux-Begles)

Backs: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Louis Carbonel (Toulouse), Mathieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Julien Heriteau (Toulon), Gervais Cordin (Toulon), Lester Etien (Stade Francais), Gabriel Ngandebe (Montpellier), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Vincent Rattez (La Rochelle), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Kylian Hamdaoui (Stade Francais), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)