Eddie Jones Names England Squad For Training Week

Eddie Jones has named a 25-man training squad for a three-day camp this week as his side begin preparations for their Six Nations round three clash with Ireland at Twickenham next weekend.

The Six Nations is on a down week but Jones will take training this week in Kensington, central London, as he looks to build on his side’s hard-fought win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

There is a fresh face in the squad as Sale Sharks’ Cameron Redpath joins up with Jones’ men for “training purposes” while it is also confirmed that Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade will remain with the squad for rehabilitation.

England 25-man Training Squad

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)

Owen Farrell (Saracens

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)