England Name Side To Face Wales On Saturday

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his team to face Wales on Saturday in the fourth round of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations championship.

England head into the clash at Twickenham off the back of a confidence-boosting win over Ireland where they completely outplayed Andy Farrell’s side.

Jones’ selection sees both Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson come into the starting XV.

Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler make up the front-row while Saracens duo Maro Itoje and George Kruis pack down in the second-row.

In the back-row, Wilson comes in at openside with Courtney Lawes at six and Tom Curry at number eight.

Ben Youngs and George Ford continue their half-back partnership as Owen Farrell captains the side from inside centre. Farrell is joined by Manu Tuilagi in midfield while Jonny May and Anthony Watson take their spots on the wings. Elliot Daly continues at fullback.

“We’ve had a really good two week preparation – a fallow week in Oxford where we had good training days last Thursday and Friday and three good training days this week culminating in a very good session Wednesday,” Jones said.

“Wales are a very tough, well-coached side and they’ve been building on their attack since Wayne Pivac has taken over.

“It’s always a tough game against Wales and we know they will bring that toughness to all the contest areas.

“We’re looking forward to playing at home again and getting back out in front of our fantastic fans.”

England starting XV

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 42 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)

13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 42 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 82 caps) C

11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 55 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 68 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 98 caps)

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 70 caps)

2 Jamie George (Saracens, 48 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 34 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 37 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens, 44 caps)

6 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 84 caps)

7 Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks, 18 caps)

8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 22 caps)

Replacements

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)

17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 17 caps)

18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 64 caps)

20 Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 14 caps)

21 Ben Earl (Saracens, 2 caps)

22 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 12 caps)

23 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 28 caps)