Energia Launch New Rugby Festival In Dublin

Energia, proud sponsors of Irish Rugby, have launched a new annual rugby festival which will take place at Energia Park in Donnybrook, Dublin on the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The inaugural Energia 7’s festival of rugby will include men’s and women’s 7’s rugby tournaments and a mixed social tag rugby competition.

The rugby festival will be a fun weekend packed with rugby, music, a day village, player appearances, live entertainment, food and drink stalls, competitions, and much more.

Teams are invited to register for the competitions on the official festival website – energia7s.ie. Registration is open to adult men’s and women’s 7’s teams, as well as social TAG rugby teams. Social tickets are also available for fans to take in the atmosphere and enjoy the festival fun across the weekend.

Lorna Danaher, Sponsorship Manager at Energia – “We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Energia 7’s festival of rugby at Energia Park. The event is part of our ongoing commitment to powering Irish Rugby through our IRFU and Leinster partnerships. We are excited to continue our work with the clubs through the Energia AIL and we hope Energia 7’s will be a great celebration of Irish club rugby at the end of the season.”

Energia 7’s will take place during the June Bank Holiday weekend, May 29th – 31st 2020 at Energia Park in Dublin.