Energia To Host Virtual AIL Rugby Awards

Energia will host an innovative virtual All Ireland League (AIL) awards on Friday 8th May 2020.

The awards will be broadcast across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels, and it will be hosted by Irish actor and comedian Mario Rosenstock.

Various Irish rugby personalities will also take part, including Leinster and Ireland star, Jordan Larmour.

The 2019/20 Energia All Ireland League season regretfully ended in March as Ireland entered lockdown. Although the correct decision for the health and safety of our county, the disappointment could be felt from rugby fans around the island.

The season may not have been completed but the players, clubs, volunteers, and fans still deserve to celebrate what was a spectacular few months of domestic rugby.

Energia’s hosting of the awards will honour the sport and the incredible positive impact it has in Ireland.

This year’s awards will celebrate the action both on and off the pitch and highlight some of the real skill, talent and incredible rugby we have seen from the players, as well as recognising all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes from clubs, volunteers and coaches who went above and beyond for the league.

Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan said:

“In our first season as title sponsor of the Energia All Ireland League we have been blown away by the pure passion and support of the game at all levels. It is now more important than ever before that we celebrate, honour and recognise all those involved in the Energia AIL and highlight how that positive energy and community spirit can bring us all together both on and off the rugby pitch.

“We at Energia are thrilled to still make this year’s awards something special for everyone and virtually celebrate all those players, coaches, fans and volunteers who have made such a difference to the league this past season.”

This year’s Men’s and Women’s Try of the Year awards will be voted for by the public. Check out all those shortlisted from this season and vote by heading to:

Women’s Try of the Year nominations: https://www.energia.ie/womens-ail-voting

Men’s Try of the Year nominations: https://www.energia.ie/mens-ail-voting

Other awards on the evening include Rising Star of each division, Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and gone above and beyond for the league.

Be sure to follow and use the hashtag #EnergiaAILAwards throughout the evening on social for live updates.