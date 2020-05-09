The Full List Of Winners From The Energia AIL Awards

On Friday night, the Energia AIL Rugby Awards took place to celebrate the 2019/20 season and honour the top award winners for this year.

The awards were broadcast live online and featured Irish comedian Mario Rosenstock as host while the likes of Andy Farrell, Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour and Adam Griggs all featured to present the different awards on the night.

The awards also featured some very interesting interviews hosted by The Clubscene Podcast as they spoke to current Ireland coaches Richie Murphy and John Fogarty who recalled some of their memories (and rivalries) from their AIL days.

You can rewatch the awards below.

The Men’s Player of the Year, Brian Hayes, finished the season as the joint-top try scorer in Division 1A this season and was part of a Cork Con side that were the only team across the five men’s divisions to go through the season undefeated.

The Women’s Player of the Year, Hannah O’Connor enjoyed a tremendous season for Blackrock College, winning her first cap for Ireland and kicking the most penalties of any player in the Women’s AIL. These awards, along with Rising Stars for each division, were voted for by the Head Coaches and Directors of Rugby across the league.

The Try of the Year Awards were shortlisted and voted for by the fans to select their top try of the year. The Men’s Try of the Year votes came down to the wire with 568 votes for Kelvin Brown from Shannon RFC, closely followed by Conor O’Brien from Nenagh Ormond RFC with 528 votes.

Kelvin’s try was awarded for an excellent team display of being able to read the game and keep the ball alive, his great step, ability to find space and spot the gap, allowing him to take full advantage and get through to score this epic try for Shannon RFC in their game against City of Armagh RFC.

You can see the full list of last night’s awards winners below:

Energia AIL Player of the Year Awards

Energia Men’s AIL Player of the Year – Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution

Energia Women’s AIL Player of the Year – Hannah O’Connor, Blackrock College

Energia AIL Coach of the Year Awards

Energia Men’s AIL Coach of the Year – Brian Hickey, Cork Constitution

Energia Women’s AIL Coach of the Year – Fiona Hayes, UL Bohemian

Energia AIL Try of the Year Awards

Energia Men’s AIL Try of the Season – Kelvin Brown, Shannon RFC

Energia Women’s AIL Try of the Season – Alana McInerney, UL Bohemian

Energia AIL Rising Star Awards

Energia Men’s AIL Division 1a Rising Star – Jack Crowley, Cork Constitution

Energia Men’s AIL Division 1b Rising Star – Pa Ryan, Shannon RFC

Energia Men’s AIL Division 2a Rising Star – Michael Orr, Queens University

Energia Men’s AIL Division 2b Rising Star – Oran McNulty, Galway Corinthians

Energia Men’s AIL Division 2c Rising Star – Nick Doyle, Enniscorthy

Energia Women’s AIL Rising Star – Neve Jones, Malone RFC

Energia AIL Positive Energy Award

Energia AIL Positive Energia Award – Railway Union RFC & Suttonians RFC

Energia AIL Club Scene Award

Club Scene Award – Ballynahinch RFC