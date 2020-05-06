Shortlists & Guests Revealed Ahead Of Energia AIL Virtual Awards On Friday

Energia, title sponsor of the All Ireland League and one of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers, have revealed the Energia AIL awards shortlist and full line up of special guests ahead of the virtual rugby awards broadcast at 8pm on Friday 8th May 2020 across Energia’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

The Energia AIL Awards shortlists include:

Energia AIL Men’s player of the year

Div 1A: Brian Hayes, Cork Constitution

Div 1B: Miah Cronin, Highfield

Div 2A: Brad Roberts, Rainey OB

Div 2B: Killian Marmion, Greystones

Div 2C: Paul O’Loghlen, Skerries

Energia AIL Women’s player of the year

Hannah O’Connor – Blackrock College

Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian

Steph Carroll – Railway Union

Energia AIL Men’s Try of the Year award

Conor O’Brien – Nenagh Ormond RFC

Peter Cashel – Dungannon RFC

Jack Crowley – Cork Constitution FC

Kelvin Brown – Shannon RFC

Scott Finlay – Malone RFC

Energia AIL Women’s Try of the Year award

Nichola Fryday – Old Belvedere RFC

Alana McInerney – UL Bohemian RFC

Stephanie Nunan – UL Bohemian RFC

Jenni Burke – Blackrock College

Other awards on the night include the Rising Star of each division, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Club Scene Award, and the new Energia Positive Energy Award, which will be awarded to the team or player who has embraced the positive energy mentality and went above and beyond for the league.

Special guests Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Irish Rugby coaches Andy Farrell and Adam Griggs will all present awards on the night.

The awards will be hosted by Irish comedian Mario Rosenstock and they will be broadcast live across Energia’s Facebook and YouTube channels.