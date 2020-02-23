“I Didn’t Speak To Anyone, And I Ended Up Hating Everything As A Result”

“My biggest fear is losing someone closest to me. My Dad had a heart attack when I was 14 and he died in front of myself and my sister when we were on the beach.”

Those are Eimear Considine’s opening words in the video for the launch of the new ‘Tackle Your Feelings Schools‘ campaign.

The Munster and Ireland international’s words are raw, powerful and delivered with an understandable tinge of sadness.

Considine exudes bravery as she opens up on this tragic period in her life. Losing her father has had a profound impact on her as it would anyone who loses a parent at such a young age.

There can be anger, sadness, confusion – a whole myriad of conflicting and frustrating emotions – but Considine has overcome these to deliver an incredibly important message which goes beyond the confines of elite rugby: It’s ok not to be ok.

As a secondary school teacher, Considine has seen first hand the pressures that teenagers are under and this campaign is all the more pertinent as she reflects on a time in her life when she suffered from burnout which had an impact on her mental health.

From an early age, Considine immersed herself in high-level sport. From 16 she played both football and camogie for Clare before switching her attention to rugby in 2015 when the IRFU were seeking players to join the women’s 7s programme.

She found it tough. A natural athlete in both Gaelic football and camogie, trying her hand at a completely different sport brought its own challenges as it increased her training load and perhaps more importantly, it took away the already scarce free time she had in her life.

“It was really difficult, a really difficult time,” Considine tells Pundit Arena.

“Just being so good at something easily in Gaelic football and camogie and then having to go and be bad at something. That’s kind of hard too because you have to try to go through, persevere through and work on what you’re bad at. It takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight.”

The perseverance which Considine needed to show to get through those formative months of learning a new sport will naturally take its toll but combine this with an already full schedule of balancing other commitments in her life and the risk of burnout will increase.

“It was a mixture of being a really hectic two years but also, I’ve been playing Clare football and camogie since I was 16. I have been a dual player since I was 16. I’ve had no break in my life. It went from playing football and camogie into college, where you start your season in December, January, February, March and then you’re back with the league and you’re back with Championship and then you’re back in college again. It was a continuous cycle of no break.

“I went straight into rugby which was great at the start because it was a new challenge and it was going great but then, the novelty of being in this new sport runs out and it gets hard then when you’re trying to balance everything. But the hardest thing at the time was that I was one of the few girls who worked and everyone else didn’t.

“Whereas now, everyone works, everyone has an outside life, everyone had something else in their life. It’s catered for. We have to work but we also have to train so it’s not as high. The burnout rates wouldn’t be as high right now because we were monitored really well. Our fatigue, our wellness, it’s all monitored every single day. If you are looking to be any bit fatigued, tired or lacking energy or didn’t get a proper night’s sleep, your training load will be altered whereas, at the time, I didn’t say that, I didn’t speak to anyone, I didn’t acknowledge that I was going in that direction and I ended up hating everything as a result.

“Whereas if I had just pulled it back and made people aware that I was struggling with work or struggling with training, it would have been fine. It was just bottling it up and not actually getting it out there was that issue.”

From the video accompanying the campaign, Considine speaks about her close and important relationship with her mother, Kay.

Kay played an important role in helping Eimear continue with rugby in those early months when she found the going tough and wanted to pack it in.

“I remember being there for about four months, five months. I wasn’t contracted at the time and it was a Friday night, I was going into camp. I was going in on Friday night and I rang Mam and I was like, ‘I’m going to do this weekend and then I’m going to quit, I’m done, not enjoying it,’ but she was like, ‘no, just push through for one weekend, you’ll be fine, you’ll train well’.

“That evening when I went into camp, I actually got offered a contract. I signed the paperwork that night but I was thinking of giving it up but she was the person who was like, ‘no, do you know what? You’ll be fine, it’s a new sport, what do you expect? You’re only four months in.’ Again she was a person there that when I was at a crap time, she was the person there who gave me the spurt that I needed.”

Reflecting further on those difficult months when she was suffering from burnout, Considine provides an insight the general public rarely see into the life of a high-performance athlete. Things got so bad, that Considine, who is a PE teacher, couldn’t muster the strength to go for a walk or a run. Life at the top of elite-level rugby also impacted her personal life as she speaks about the limited time she gets to spend with her fiance and mother.

“I wanted to do nothing. I had no motivation to do any type of exercise. My self-care was totally low at the time. I didn’t care about my physical fitness or anything. That’s the stage where you know you really have burnout. Sport is a huge part of my life, I’m a PE teacher, I know the benefits of being physically active, I know the benefits of going for a run to clear your mind and in hindsight, it would have been the best thing for me but I had no motivation to do it.”

Considine adds:

“It’s not just your friends. I have a fiance that I barely see, we have to schedule it in. He plays football for Clare so he’s gone home every weekend and every Wednesday, I train on a Tuesday so we have Thursday nights free. It’s really difficult to try to fit in everybody in your life. Mam’s at home in Clare and I haven’t gone home since Christmas.

“It’s difficult to fit in your friends because your weekends are so jampacked. Your weeknights, you’re recovering. You’re trying to get everything else, like I have corrections to do, I have a pile of mocks that need to be corrected, I still haven’t them done. It’s managing everything which is the difficult side of it.”

After the 2017 Rugby World Cup which was held in Ireland, Considine took a break from sport and travelled the world for a year.

It was an incredibly important time as she was able to see and do so many things which many of us would take for granted. Most importantly, it allowed her time away from competitive sport.

“The reason I had a good year was that I had a break away from it. I got to live my life and do things I hadn’t been able to do for a long time. I came back ready and I was like, ‘I have that box ticked, I had a great time and I can focus back on rugby again.'”

Having learned difficult lessons in the past, Considine now has more control over her life. She knows it’s ok to speak to someone and open up when the going gets tough or when things seem too much. There are also so many more resources available now, such as the Tackle Your Feelings app.

Considine is keen to spread this message in her job as a teacher where today, teenagers can suffer from tremendous pressure.

“You see it every day. They’re being pulled and dragged, especially if they’re 16, they’ll play 16s and then they’ll play an age group up. They’ll play double sports, they’ll play schools games and trying to do after school study, studying for tests and essays. There’s lots of pressure on them.

“With the app in mind, just having that app there just to take 10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation and using that. Or if it’s self-care, writing down something that I’m going to do for myself today. Whether it’s take away an hour of study and go get my hair done, go for walk, walk the dog, whatever it is, it’s for yourself.

“It does get stressful but there are ways on the app and there are ways of talking to people, there are strategies in place that can help you with it. It would be particularly useful for people in schools as well. Obviously for everybody but especially the Tackle Your Feelings Schools app because there is huge added pressure on teenagers these days.”

Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich have launched the new Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental wellbeing pilot programme and App as part of the second phase of the #ImTakingControl campaign. Ireland & Munster Rugby Player and campaign ambassador, Eimear Considine is encouraging students across the island of Ireland to ‘Take Control’ and proactively care for their mental wellbeing as part of their daily routines.