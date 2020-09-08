Ireland drawn in tough pool for upcoming Eight Nations tournament

The international window isn’t too far away.

Ireland have been drawn in a difficult pool for the upcoming Eight Nations tournament which is due to begin in November.

Eight Nations

Rugby officials have been working hard in recent months to set up a new international competition to replace the traditional Autumn Tests as southern hemisphere nations cannot travel north as normal.

This leaves a new, one-off competition which will consist of the teams who make up the Six Nations and two additional sides, Fiji and Georgia.

Japan, who performed so well at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, were originally due to take part. However, they outlined their intention not to travel due to their government restrictions and have been replaced by Georgia.

Ireland’s Eight Nations Pool

According to a report in The Telegraph, Ireland have been drawn in a pool with England, Wales and Georgia.

The other pool will see Scotland, France, Fiji and Italy face off against each other.

The matches will begin on November 14 with three rounds of pool fixtures. The winners of each pool will then face off against one another to determine the champions.

Twickenham will host many of the matches. RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney is hoping that fans will be able to attend the games.

Up to 40,000 people could watch games at Twickenham if one-metre social distancing is adopted.

Approximately 20,000 spectators could enter the ground if social distancing measures remain at two metres.

Of course, there will still be international fixtures taking place before this new competition begins. The 2020 Six Nations has remaining games.

Ireland are expected to take on Italy for their rearranged fixture on the weekend of the 24/25th October.

All six teams will complete the final round on the weekend of the 31st October.

