Eddie Jones Signs New Contract Extension With England

England head coach Eddie Jones has signed a new contract extension which will see him remain in charge until the 2023 World Cup in France.

Jones’ current contract was due to expire in 2021 but it was expected that it would be extended, especially after the Australian guided England to the World Cup final last year.

Jones has a win ratio of 78% since he took over as head coach in 2015 which is the highest win ratio in the history of England head coaches.

“The extension is a great honour for me, but in the current environment, it is only right to acknowledge what a difficult time the world is facing,” Jones said.

“We are all looking forward to a time when we can get back to playing rugby and use the sport as a force for good in bringing people back together. I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right. Obviously it is important for the team that we keep improving and my focus will be solely on that.

“I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team. We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world and unfortunately, we missed that by 80 minutes. Now we want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen. It’s a big ambition but I believe we are capable of doing it. We have players with an enhanced reputation, we have a team that is expected to do well, so it’s a great opportunity for us to keep moving forward.”

In addition to reaching the World Cup final, Jones has guided England to two Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016 and an unbeaten run of 18 consecutive Test matches which equalled New Zealand’s record.

WhatsApp Email 137 Shares