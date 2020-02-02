Eddie Jones Wants To Model England Off Liverpool’s “Ferocity”

Ahead of England’s Six Nations opener with France on Sunday afternoon (KO 3 pm), head coach Eddie Jones wants his side to play with the same ferocity as Premier League outfit Liverpool who look destined to win the title this season.

England face a tricky opener away to France in Paris as they look to get their campaign off to the best possible start in what is their first match since the World Cup final defeat to South Africa in early November.

The head coach wants his side to perform in a manner that generates new levels of support in England, including among football fans.

“We want to have an effect on how the nation sees rugby,” Jones told BBC Sport.

“The number of football fans that have come up to me and said they watched England in the World Cup semi-final gives you an indication we have done that.”

In comparisons to Liverpool, Jones added:

“It’s like Liverpool now – everyone wants to watch Liverpool because they play with that ferocity. They play with that desire and they never get beaten.

“Even when they do get beaten, they haven’t been beaten. We want people to speak about us like that. You can have an effect on people’s lives.”

England have named a strong side for Sunday’s clash which includes the uncapped George Furbank of Northampton Saints at fullback.

In Billy Vunipola’s absence, Jones has named a back-row of Courtney Lawes at six, Sam Underhill at seven and Tom Curry at number eight.

Jones wants his team to show “absolute brutality” to France who are now coached by Fabien Galthié.

“France can expect absolute brutality from England, we are going to go out there to make sure they understand what Test rugby is. It is about being brutal, it is about being physical and it is about dominating the set-piece.”