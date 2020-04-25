Quiz: Name The Players With The Most Drop Goals In International Rugby

Can you get full marks in our drop goal quiz?

It seems to be a dying art but there are few greater sights in rugby than seeing a perfectly executed drop goal.

This skill has seen some incredible moments in the past with Jonny Wilkinson’s effort securing England’s historic World Cup win in 2003 being the standout moment alongside Ronan O’Gara’s heroic effort in 2009 to secure a long-awaited Grand Slam for Ireland.

With that in mind, we want you to name the players with the most drop goals in international rugby.

Now, to narrow the net somewhat, we have only included players who played a part of their international career in this century.

To help you along, we have also given you the country which the particular player played for, the number of drop goals he scored and finally, the years in which he played international rugby.

You have 10 minutes to get them all.

There are some tricky ones in here from Tier 2 nations so a score of 12/17 would be very good.

Please let us know how you get on in the Facebook comments.

Good luck!





