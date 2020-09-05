Devin Toner shows his class by protecting Andrew Conway from further injury

This is great sportsmanship.

Leinster extended their dominance over Munster by beating the southern province 13-3 in Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final.

The eastern province were far from their best and Munster will rue two missed penalties in the second half which would have left them with just a one-point deficit.

The southern province’s gameplan has come in for considerable criticism on social media and the pressure for improved performances will only increase once the new season begins in October.

Munster’s dominance at the lineout which they experienced in their clash with Leinster two weeks ago didn’t materialise on Friday as Devin Toner’s inclusion improved the eastern province’s set-piece.

Devin Toner has been praised on social media for his role in protecting Andrew Conway who suffered an injury early on in the second half.

Conway shot out of the defensive line to put in a hit on Robbie Henshaw. However, the winger suffered a head knock in the process.

Conway was clearly in trouble as he lay prone on the ground. Toner stood over his international teammate as the play threatened to go near the stricken Munster man.

Really classy moment from Devin Toner here as he shields a stricken Andrew Conway from possible further injury here in open play pic.twitter.com/dODtYgMyfQ — Edward Barker (@EdwardB24376757) September 4, 2020

Thankfully, referee Andrew Brace called a halt to the game soon after as Conway received treatment.

That was Conway’s final involvement in the match as he was replaced by Rory Scannell.

Leinster will now progress to the Guinness PRO14 final which will be held next weekend. They face the winners of Saturday’s semi-final between Edinburgh and Ulster.

Leo Cullen’s side will be aiming to win their third successive PRO14 title. This would be an incredible achievement for what is the most dominant side in Irish rugby.

The eastern province also have a Champions Cup quarter-final with Saracens to look forward to. Leinster will meet Mark McCall’s side at the Aviva Stadium on September 19th.

