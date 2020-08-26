All Black Dane Coles recalls on-field exchange he had with Kyle Sinckler

No surprises here.

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles has recalled some verbals barbs he and teammate Brodie Retallick traded with England prop Kyle Sinckler.

Coles, who is no stranger to getting involved in skirmishes on the pitch, was speaking on the What A Lad podcast as he looked back on some of the most memorable verbal sparrings he has been involved in.

One particular anecdote which Dane Coles explained was an incident with Kyle Sinckler in a Test match between the All Blacks and England at Twickenham.

“(Sinckler) was into it when we were over there at Twickenham. He was giving it, but to Guzzler (Brodie Retallick). He was like, ‘You’re the ugliest guy in the world,’” Coles said.

“I was like, ‘Shut up’, and then he dropped the ball five metres out and me and Guzzler were like, ‘yeah, you useless bastard’.

“But then he got subbed, and he was like, ‘Yeah, good work mate’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, bloody good talk out there bro’, and that was it.”

It will come as no surprise that these sort of incidents take place when Australia and New Zealand face off against one another in the Bledisloe Cup. The bitter rivalry always makes for an entertaining game and Coles mentions one particular incident with Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

“He speared me in a tackle.”

“Absolutely nothing but respect to Michael Hooper, champion player, one of the hardest players I’ve ever tackled and played against,” Coles said of his Australian rival.

“But, I think it might have been ‘16 or ‘17 at Eden Park, the game was pretty tight, he speared me in a tackle, and I think I got the ball over to Jules [Julian Savea] and I think Jules ended up scoring.

“I just got up, and he’s kind of standing over me, (so) I got up as fast as I could, ran past and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah’, in his face and saying a few things, can’t really repeat them, and he’s kind of going back, and then I think Guzzler (Brodie Retallick) comes over and he’s spraying him as well.”

The next time we will likely see Coles in action is for the All Blacks when the Rugby Championship takes place in New Zealand across a six-week period in November and December later this year.

Read More About: All Blacks, dane coles, england rugby, kyle sinckler