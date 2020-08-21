Connacht & Ulster go full throttle as teams named for Sunday’s derby

This should be a quality game.

Connacht and Ulster have named their respective teams for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 derby match at the Aviva Stadium (KO 4.30pm).

As was the case with Leinster and Munster’s team announcement, Andy Friend and Dan McFarland have both opted to name very strong sides for their fixture on Sunday.

Connacht and Ulster Teams

Connacht Team

There will be at least two debuts for Connacht as Alex Wootton, who is on loan from Munster, and Academy graduate Peter Sullivan start on the wings. John Porch is named at fullback while Bundee Aki makes his 100th appearance for Connacht at inside-centre. The Ireland international is joined by Tom Farrell while Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty make up the half-back partnership.

Up front, Finaly Bealham returns from injury to start at tighthead. He is joined by Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan. Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury pack down in the second-row. Eoghan Masterson, captain Jarrad Butler and Paul Boyle make up the back-three.

Ulster Team

Dan McFarland has named a side which sees Billy Burns captain the team from out-half where is joined by John Cooney in the half-backs. Stuart McCloskey and James Hume partner up in midfield while Jacob Stockdale starts at fullback. Stockdale is joined in the back-three by Louis Ludik and Craig Gilroy.

Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore start in the front-row. Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell pack down in the second-row. Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee make up the back-row.

Connacht: John Porch, Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury, Eoghan Masterson, Jarrad Butler (c), Paul Boyle. Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Conor Oliver, Stephen Kerins, Conor Dean, Tom Daly. Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Ludik, Billy Burns (Capt.), John Cooney, Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Nick Timoney, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Michael Lowry.

