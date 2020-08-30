 Close sidebar

Connacht receive two red cards in ill-disciplined first half against Munster

by Sean McMahon
Munster Connacht

An insane first-half.

It’s half-time at the Aviva Stadium and Munster lead Connacht 21-7.

It’s been a disastrous opening 40 minutes for Connacht as they suffered two red cards and a yellow card which allowed Munster easy access into the game.

A string of penalties conceded by the westerners resulted in Conor Oliver receiving a yellow card. Munster took advantage of this numerical advantage when they scored off the back of a powerful lineout maul through Chris Cloete before a scrum dominance 5m out from the Connacht line yielded a penalty try.

The westerners did well to respond as they put pressure on Munster inside their own half but all the hard work came to nothing as they suffered two red cards in 10 minutes.

On 26 minutes, number eight Abraham Papali’i made a high tackle on Conor Murray. Replays seem to suggest that there was direct contact with Murray’s head and as a result, referee Frank Murphy issued a red card.

Less than 10 minutes later, Connacht remarkably went down to 13 men. Shane Delahunt carried the ball in the Munster half but he led with his elbow into CJ Stander’s neck. On review, Murphy had no choice but to get the red card out again.

The western province responded as the half drew to a close. They pressurised Munster which resulted in a yellow card for Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne. This levelled the playing numbers and Connacht were able to get on the scoreboard with a try from Bundee Aki on the stroke of half-time.

