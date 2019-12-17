Connacht Announce Increased Capacity For Visit Of Munster This Weekend

Connacht Rugby have announced an increased capacity at the Sportsground for Friday night’s visit of Munster in the Guinness PRO14.

There is just one point separating the sides in Conference B with Munster top of the table on 25 points and Connacht right on their heels with 24 points in second place.

This fixture is always one that is highly anticipated in the west and the western province have announced that additional seating will be installed to increase the capacity to a maximum of 8,129.

Making the announcement, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby, Brian Mahony said:

“Our Christmas InterPro with Munster always creates a huge demand for tickets and this year has seen an unprecedented level of ticket sales. To meet this demand, we have increased our capacity for the game to our maximum of 8,129.

“The additional terracing will be installed at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the ground. These Christmas interpros create an incredible atmosphere and supporters are advised to purchase tickets early and arrive on time for the game on Saturday evening”.

Munster will be going into this game keen to get back to winning ways after their defeat to Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup at the weekend but they are currently dealing with a troubling injury list after the match in London.

Connacht, meanwhile, are in high spirits after their come-from-behind victory against Gloucester.