Confirmed: Italy-England Clash In Rome Has Been Postponed

The Six Nations have confirmed that Italy’s clash with England which was due to take place in Rome next weekend has been postponed.

Officials released a statement this afternoon confirming that they have postponed the clash based on the advice of the Italian government in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The women’s and U20s Six Nations matches between Italy and England which were due to take place on the same weekend have also been postponed.

This comes in the light of Wednesday’s announcement in Italy where it was recommended that large sporting fixtures should be played behind closed doors.

However, the Six Nations want to fulfil the fixture by postponing and rescheduling at a yet to be determined date.

“Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government on March 4th with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country,” a Six Nations statement read.

“The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men’s, Women’s, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later dates.

“Based on the information that is currently available, all other Six Nations matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. As previously stated, Six Nations fully intends to complete all 15 games across all three championships when time allows. We will refrain from making any rescheduling announcements while we keep assessing the situation.

“Six Nations will continue to monitor developments with our unions and their respective governments and health authorities. We remain fully supportive of any preventative measures taken in the interests of overall public health in relation to the Coronavirus and we will respect instructions provided by government authorities and health organisations.”