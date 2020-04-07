EPCR Release Statement On Club World Cup Proposal

EPCR have released a statement to address the media reports which emerged on Monday which outlined details of a proposed ‘Club World Cup’.

The competition, which is being proposed by the president of the French Rugby Union, Bernard Laporte, would see a 20-team club competition created which would involve teams from both the northern and southern hemisphere.

However, reports on Monday suggested that this would replace the Champions Cup, the competition governed by EPCR.

EPCR released a statement confirming that discussions have taken place about the creation of a Club World Cup but that it would be held every four years in collaboration with the current European club rugby format, rather than replacing it entirely.

You can read the full statement below:

“EPCR has noted today’s media reports regarding a proposal for an annual Club World Cup,” the statement read.

“Discussions have already taken place on an official level between EPCR and its shareholders regarding a global club tournament which could complement the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup and which could take place once every four years.

“Work on possible formats is ongoing with a collaborative approach and issues of player welfare to the fore.

“EPCR does not believe it appropriate to highlight such discussions while the public health crisis due to COVID-19 continues, and currently, the organisation’s focus is on attempting to reschedule the knockout stages of the 2019/20 tournaments subject to government and local authority directives.”

