Graft Pays Off For Youghal’s Claire Keohane As She Takes Centre Stage

It’s been a long, winding road to the top of the 15s game for Cork woman Claire Keohane.

The out-half looks set to start in the pivotal 10 shirt for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales on Sunday after making her debut from the bench in last weekend’s dramatic 18-14 win over Scotland.

Keohane replaced the injured Ellen Murphy in the second half on Sunday and with Murphy expected to be ruled out of this weekend’s clash with a calf injury, Keohane looks set to be thrown into the deep end for her first start at this level on what will be her second cap.

“Is it the most important position on the field? I would more so argue that the players around you often, as a ten, make you look better than you are.

“It is about everyone being on the same page and putting in that performance. We’ve such clarity in our roles at the moment and you could see it in the first half against Scotland. We put in fantastic passages of play for about 20-25 minutes. You would be looking to build on that.

“If I do get the opportunity to play, I will hopefully slot right in there because the girls around me make it easy.”

Keohane played underage rugby in Youghal growing up but the pathways to the senior game which exist now weren’t available to the out-half back then, so naturally, like many young female rugby players, she gravitated to gaelic football and camogie which have firmer structures in place.

It wasn’t until she enrolled at the University of Limerick to study physiotherapy that rugby became a realistic option once again. This was around the time that Sevens rugby was being considered as an Olympic sport and it was this edition of the game she would find herself immersed in for the intervening years.

“For me, I grew up playing rugby underage at home in Youghal. I played with the boys up until I was about 11, my brother was playing in there and I was dragged in too. I was exposed to rugby at a very young age and I absolutely loved it. It’s fantastic that now there are pathways for girls to play right up through their teens and progress into adult rugby.

“That wasn’t there at the time for me, so the natural progression was to play camogie and football. When I went back to college in UL I always had it in the back of my head that I’d love to go back and play rugby again. The skillsets, from an athleticism point of view, all cross over – particularly Gaelic football into Sevens. It’s very much just learning the game, and that’s for me as well coming from predominantly playing Sevens over the last number of years into 15s. Getting comfortable in that position and learning the game, the girls make that easier for you too.”

Keohane won her first cap for the Ireland Sevens when she was 19. Now 28, she is looking to carve her way in the 15s game but she doesn’t regret the path she travelled as the Sevens circuit provides its own unique experiences.

“Yeah, I’ve been around a while, I suppose. Everyone has been saying that to me this week. I’m feeling particularly old. I would have got my first Sevens cap when i was 19. I’ve always had ambitions to play 15s for Ireland. I’m delighted with the way things have worked out. I probably wouldn’t change it for the world. I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the Sevens circuit and I’m still involved in it. Getting to train at that level on a regular basis is phenomenal.”

Both on and off the field, 2020 looks set to be a huge year for Keohane. Playing in the Six Nations for the first time, in addition to Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers in August, all have to be balanced with Keohane’s study as she prepares to take her final medicine exams bere hopefully beginning her intern year in July.

But Keohane’s journey to this point has been defined by graft and she’s determined to enjoy every single moment of what looks to be a very exciting and defining year.

“I’ve been knocking on the door a little while now. You just keep plugging away, you hope your opportunity will come. Thankfully I got mine at the weekend, and fingers crossed I can contribute against Wales and go from there.”