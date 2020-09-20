Cheslin Kolbe beats Jacob Stockdale twice to score two scintillating tries

The South African is electric.

At halftime in the Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse lead Ulster 15-3 in the quarter-final of the Heineken Champions Cup thanks to two tries from Cheslin Kolbe.

Both sides have been guilty of mistakes in an error-strewn opening 40 minutes but it is the French side who lead thanks, in part, to the electric footwork and finishing of the Springbok star.

Toulouse got off to a brilliant start when Kolbe went over for the game’s first try with just three minutes on the clock.

Thomas Ramos made a strong carry in the middle of the pitch which sucked in the Ulster defence. With the fullback’s carry bringing play to just five metres out from the Ulster line, there was a clear opportunity for Toulouse.

The superb Antoine Dupont saw the opportunity and he produced a skip pass out to Kolbe on the wing. Jacob Stockdale looked to have the little winger covered, but Kolbe produced a superb step to beat the Ireland international and touch down in the corner.

"As soon as you get Cheslin Kolbe in space one-on-one, zero chance of defending it!" Toulouse are absolutely buzzing from the start 🔥#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/OvYPfb230Y — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 20, 2020

The northern province made inroads for the rest of the half but they were not able to translate that pressure to anything more than three points on the scoreboard.

On the stroke of halftime, Toulouse struck a hammer blow and it was that man Kolbe at the fore once again.

On this occasion, Cheslin Kolbe received the ball at pace on Ulster’s 22m line. The Springbok stepped inside Stockdale once again to leave the 24-year-old for dead. Kolbe then sprinted to the line to score his side’s second try just before the break.

"Knowing what he's going to do, and stopping what he's going to do, are two very different things…" Cheslin Kolbe that is filthy 😱 A lethal side-step and another try for Toulouse's clinical finisher!#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/HrV3JkhEzF — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 20, 2020

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, toulouse, ulster rugby