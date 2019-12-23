Referees Confirmed For Crucial Champions Cup Rounds

EPCR have confirmed the referees who will take charge of the fixtures in Rounds 5 & 6 of this season’s Champions Cup.

The ties will be played in January and they will be crucial in determining who reaches the knockout stages of the competition.

Leinster are the only team in the competition who have already qualified for the last eight and there will be many teams hoping to secure a win in Round 5 to either guarantee their progression or keep their hopes alive.

For the Irish provinces in Round 5, Nigel Owens will officiate Ulster’s clash away to Clermont while Luke Pearce will take charge of Toulouse’s visit to Connacht. Ben Whitehouse will officiate Leinster’s clash with Lyon at the RDS and Wayne Barnes will be the man in the middle for Munster’s trip to Paris to take on Racing 92.

In Round 6, Karl Dickson will referee Leinster’s visit to Benetton while Alexandre Luiz will oversee Ulster’s battle with Bath in Belfast. Mathieu Raynal will officiate Munster’s clash with Ospreys in Thomond Park and Englishman Matthew Carley will take charge of Connacht’s clash away to Montpellier.

You can find the full list of appointments below: