Champions Cup Quarter-Final Kick-Off Times & Dates Confirmed

The dates and times for this season’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed by EPCR.

On Saturday, April 4, there will be three matches as Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints get underway at Sandy Park with a kick-off time of 3.15 pm (GMT).

At the same time, the clash between Clermont Auvergne and Racing 92 will kick-off while the third game of the afternoon will no doubt be the highlight of the weekend for many as Leinster host Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in what is a repeat of last year’s final in Newcastle.

That game kicks off at 5.45 pm.

On Sunday, the last of the four quarter-finals will be played as Toulouse host Ulster at 3.15 pm (GMT). The match will not be played at Toulouse’s usual home of the Stade Ernest Wallon but the Stadium de Toulouse which has a capacity of over 30,000.