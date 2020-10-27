Brian O’Driscoll names the two toughest centres he faced during his career

An All Black great.

Brian O’Driscoll has named two of the toughest centres he came up against throughout his superb career.

O’Driscoll will go down as one of the finest players to ever play the game. The Ireland legend caused problems to no shortage of opposition centres in his day but it’s safe to say that there were times when he was on the receiving end of some incredible performances.

O’Driscoll’s long-term centre partner Gordon D’Arcy recently outlined that Ma’a Nonu and Yannick Jauzion were the two toughest centres he came up against during his career. O’Driscoll names the French legend as one of his picks but also includes All Blacks great Conrad Smith.

“I thought Conrad Smith was always one of the really difficult ones,” O’Driscoll said.

“He was nicknamed ‘Snake’ I think because of his hips and it doesn’t look like he’s going that fast but jeez, he can travel.

“It was 2012, I remember thinking he wasn’t that quick and then I saw him pulling away from me and I was like ‘ah, ok’ – is that more of a reflection on me or on him, I’m not entirely sure!

“But he was a good footballer, a really clever player. He got what might be perceived as a lot of easy scores but he had to run the line to get there. A really, really clever operator.

“And then Jauzion yeah, and Ma’a Nonu was another great player but for me, if I was to pick two it would be Jauzion and Conrad I think.”

___

