Bill Beaumont Wins World Rugby Election Over Agustin Pichot

Bill Beaumont will serve another four years as chairman of World Rugby after winning the election against challenger Agustin Pichot.

Pichot was always going to be up against it due to the Six Nations countries’ preference for the former England captain.

However, the discontent in the game which has been heightened due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic suggested that Pichot could have been within a chance of winning.

Although Pichot didn’t win, it was a lot closer than one would have expected this time last year and Beaumont will know that there is a strong call for change in how the game is governed as he enters his second four-year term.

There were 51 votes available and Beaumont won out on a final tally of 28-23.

It is believed that all of the SANZAAR unions voted in favour of Pichot while the Six Nations unions voted in favour of Beaumont.

It is understood that the former Argentine international needed to get the backing from the likes of Fiji and Samoa but failed to do so.

Elsewhere, Fédération Française de Rugby President Bernard Laporte was elected the new Vice-Chairman.

An integrated approach to the global international calendar, accelerated prioritisation of player welfare, injury-prevention and modified contact variants, accelerated promotion of the women’s game and sustainable investment the sport are the targets which Beaumont hopes to achieve over the next four years.

“I am honoured to accept the mandate of the World Rugby Council to serve as the international federation’s Chairman once again and would like to thank my union and region colleagues, members of the global rugby family and, of course, my family for their full support and trust,” Beaumont said.

“I would like to thank Gus for his friendship and support over the last four years. While we stood against each other in this campaign, we were aligned in many ways and I have the utmost respect for him. Gus is passionate about the sport and his contribution has been significant.”

The new Executive Committee will comprise: Sir Bill Beaumont (Chairman), Bernard Laporte (Vice-Chairman, Fédération Française de Rugby), Brett Gosper (Chief Executive), Angela Ruggiero (Independent), Lord Mervyn Davies (Independent); Mark Alexander (South African Rugby Union), Khaled Babbou (Rugby Africa), Bart Campbell (New Zealand Rugby), Gareth Davies (Welsh Rugby Union), John Jeffrey (Scottish Rugby), Bob Latham (USA Rugby) and Brett Robinson (Rugby Australia).

