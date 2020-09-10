Pools and fixtures confirmed for brand new Autumn Nations Cup

This looks good.

The fixtures and the make-up of the pools for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup have been confirmed.

The Autumn Nations Cup will take place in November and December as a one-off replacement for the traditional November Tests.

Due to travel restrictions, the southern hemisphere nations are unable to compete as would be the case pre-COVID. Therefore, a new competition has been created which involves the teams who make up the Six Nations alongside Fiji and Georgia.

Group A will consist of England, Ireland, Wales and Georgia. Group B will involve France, Scotland, Italy and Fiji.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures

The action gets underway over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th November kicking off with the mouth-watering clash of Ireland and Wales at The Aviva Stadium on Friday. This will be followed on Saturday by England v Georgia and Italy v Scotland, while on Sunday France will entertain Fiji.

The Autumn Nations Cup will conclude on the weekend of the 5th and 6th December with a special final round of matches.

Based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend, each team will face off against the team ranked in their same position in the opposite pool. This is a format which promises some intriguing and unexpected clashes e.g. 1st place Group A v 1st place Group B, 2nd place Group A v 2nd place Group B.

TV Broadcasters

According to a report in the Irish Times, three of Ireland’s four matches will be broadcast on RTÉ and Channel 4. However, Ireland’s clash with England at Twickenham will be exclusively shown on Amazon Prime.

The streaming service is expected to show the matches which take place on the UK mainland which accounts for the majority of matches in the newly-formed competition.

___

Ben Morel, CEO Six Nations Rugby commented, “We are absolutely delighted to formally announce details of the Autumn Nations Cup. A significant amount of time and effort has gone into delivering this new tournament format in testing circumstances and the spirit of collaboration amongst key stakeholders has been outstanding.

“While the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic made the traditional Autumn Test window unfeasible, we remained determined to deliver a unique and compelling tournament proposition which would ensure world class rugby for our fans globally, and competitive matches for players, unions and federations.

“We cannot wait for the tournament to get underway in November and fans can look forward to some outstanding matches featuring some of the greatest players in the world. We are especially pleased to be joined by Fiji and Georgia and expect them both to be tremendous additions to the competition.”

Read More About: Autumn Nations Cup, england rugby, Fiji, france rugby, Georgia Rugby, ireland rugby, italy rugby, scotland rugby, wales rugby