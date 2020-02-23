“The Scoreline Flattered Us In The End” – Andy Farrell On Ireland Defeat

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell didn’t pull any punches when he spoke after his side’s one-sided 24-12 loss to England at Twickenham on Sunday afternoon.

Farrell, speaking to Virgin Media’s Sinéad Kissane after the game, admitted that the 12-point margin of victory for England flattered Ireland.

“We compounded a few errors, didn’t we in the first half? The second half started off a little bit better and I suppose we started to fire a few shots towards the end of the game when the game was over but the scoreline flattered us in the end.”

Farrell agreed that Ireland looked shocked by how England started the game:

“It looked like that and I’ll take responsibility for that. Obviously that’s to do with preparation, belief, the want and the bit of gristle that we’ve talked about in the last couple of weeks. It was lacking a little bit in the first half.”

Farrell takes some pride in how Ireland started the game after the break and the impact of the replacements who were introduced in the second half. Ultimately, Ireland are still within a shout of winning the championship, assuming they get the job done against Italy in two weeks time before they travel to Paris to face France on the final day of the competition.

“You’ve got to deal with moments during the game. I suppose they were having a few good moments, their confidence was sky high but we regrouped at halftime and we came out of the blocks pretty well.

“It was nice to get over for the try at the end and get the points on the board because points difference is going to be really important as the competition goes on. The pleasing thing is we’re still in it, aren’t we? We go to Italy needing a good performance and hopefully, we can get that against Italy. Hopefully, it all goes down to the last game in France.”

Farrell also confirmed that Cian Healy took a bang to his hip which will be assessed next week while Andrew Conway, who was removed with a head knock, came through his HIA and was fit to come back on.