Caelan Doris Set For Return As Andy Farrell Gives Squad Update

Andy Farrell has confirmed that there are no fresh injury worries for Ireland ahead of their trip to Twickenham to take on England next weekend.

The Ireland head coach was speaking in Cork City this afternoon after the Irish team took part in a three-day training camp.

A number of players were released for provincial duty this weekend and Farrell confirmed that everyone in the current, reduced squad, have no fresh injuries.

Caelan Doris suffered a head knock in the early moments of his international debut against Scotland and subsequently missed the clash against Wales. Farrell confirmed that the young back-row is now in the clear to potentially make a return against England.

“The reason we kept Caelan available, he missed most of last week, so (we wanted) to keep him up to speed,” Farrell said.

“It was good for him after his return (to play) stuff. He’s in the clear now and he’s had a good couple of days which is great to see from him.”

Robbie Henshaw, who was replaced by Keith Earls in the second half of the win over Wales, is also expected to be available next weekend.

Ireland were originally set to host an open training session to thousands of young supporters at CIT this morning but due to heavy rain last night, the pitch was not up to the required standard.

Ireland took their training session at Munster’s home of Musgrave Park but were unavailable to accommodate the spectators at such short notice.

“An interesting couple of days,” Farrell said.

“We trained yesterday and the pitch was soft. It was good, a decent session. The groundsmen had done as much as they could, but the rain was torrential last night. We got up early this morning and it wasn’t fit for purpose.

“We’re gutted because we tried to transfer everything to Independent Park [Musgrave Park] and we weren’t able to do that so the kids missed out. We came down to Cork to connect with the Cork people and the 3,500 people that were gonna come and see us train – we could have connected and signed autographs at the end of the session. There was none of that because of the safety regulations.

“We had a care of duty to the players – the 20s and our lads – we ended up with a decent session in the end. We’re happy with that but gutted for the people of Cork.”