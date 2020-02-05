From GAA Stock, Andrew Smith Now Making Waves With The Oval Ball

In the Smith household, there was a bit of a shock when Andrew decided he wanted to forge a path in rugby.

The Ireland U20 winger, who scored one of Ireland’s six tries in their 38-26 win over Scotland on Friday, is related to former Mayo intercounty footballer Kevin O’Neill and of course, Kevin’s father, Liam, who was on that famed Galway team who lost three All-Ireland finals in four years back in the 1970s (1971, 1973 & 1974).

So how did rugby come about? Well, like most youngsters, they want to play what their friends play and in Smith’s case, this was with south Dublin club Bective Rangers.

“It was just the local club and all my friends were there,” Smith said.

“I actually moved to Belvo [Old Belvedere] shortly after that because they all moved as well. Now I’m with Clontarf as well.”

Before he took rugby more seriously, Smith enjoyed playing gaelic football with Ringsend based outfit Clanna Gael and he admits he learned skills in that sport which he was able to transfer over to rugby.

“I played a good bit of gaelic. I didn’t quite get into the hurling or anything. I really enjoyed that so during the summer I played quite a good bit of gaelic with Clanna Gael. So I picked up a few skills from that which kind of helped as well.”

So was there any rugby influence in the family?

“No, quite a bit of gaelic actually. On my Mum’s side, I’d be related to Kevin O’Neill and Liam O’Neill. So more of a gaelic background so it was a bit of a shock playing rugby on my Mum’s side anyway.”

Smith attended famed rugby nursery St Michael’s so there was never any doubt what sport Smith would be focussing on as he entered his teenage years.

“I started rugby quite young at Bective and Michael’s. In first class I started playing. Some really good memories playing all the way through junior school. So I played with Mark [Hernan] since third class.

“Then from there, just first year, rugby really took an interest, my first bit of competitive rugby. And then into second year I just tried to get a taste of that. I just got better and better, playing in the higher teams, trying to get on to all these teams. So Senior Cup team in fourth year, just missed out on that and then fifth year and sixth year were quite good – I got a good bit of game time for the seniors.”

Smith is being modest.

Last year, in his final year of school, he was on the St Michael’s team which won the Leinster Schools Senior Cup. He started at fullback where his side put in an accomplished performance to beat Gonzaga 28-5 in the final to lift their third title.

That success has led him to the Ireland U20s and also lining out for AIL Division 1A outfit Clontarf. Smith says that he was delighted to get a call from Clontarf head coach Andy Wood during the summer

“I’ve played about three games [with Clontarf this season]. So I’ve been coached by Andy at Leinster 19s and I got back in with him. He text me over the summer and I’m just delighted to get in with Clontarf with a coach I knew.

“Just getting used to the physicality of players that are much bigger than you. So it’s not a complete shock when you go into the 20s. It’s kind of easy to settle into the physicality level anyway.”

The message from the U20s coaches this week has been improving the consistency of that physicality ahead of the round two clash with Wales in Cork on Friday.

“We probably just need to keep the momentum more consistently throughout the second half. We came out at the start of the second half [against Scotland], really good start but we just need to keep that through the whole game.”

Ireland take on Wales in Round 2 of the U20 Six Nations on Friday night [KO 7.15pm].